Community School's Strawberry Festival
to
Elmwood Park 706 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Community School
Voted one of "Southwest Virginia's Best Festivals" by Virginia Living magazine and “Favorite Annual Festival” by the readers of The Roanoker magazine, Community School's Strawberry Festival is one of Roanoke’s most popular and well-known events. It signals the beginning of summer and the festival season for residents of the Roanoke Valley.
Friday, May 3 11am-6pm
Saturday, May 4 10am-4pm
Elmwood Park
Downtown Roanoke
Info
