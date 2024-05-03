× Expand Community School

Voted one of "Southwest Virginia's Best Festivals" by Virginia Living magazine and “Favorite Annual Festival” by the readers of The Roanoker magazine, Community School's Strawberry Festival is one of Roanoke’s most popular and well-known events. It signals the beginning of summer and the festival season for residents of the Roanoke Valley.

Friday, May 3 11am-6pm

Saturday, May 4 10am-4pm

Elmwood Park​

Downtown Roanoke