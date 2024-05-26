Conquer the Cove 25K and Marathon Trail Races

Race Date – Sunday May 26th, 2024; 6:30am Start

300 Runner Limit

Race Venue – Sherwood Archers

Also, you will not need a Carvins Cove day use pass for participation in this race.

This year will be the “normal” course

Registration Fees

25k:

$50.00 for one week – until December 9th – (plus online processing fee)

$55.00 between December 9th until April 30th (plus online processing fee)

$60.00 between April 30th and May 23rd at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$65.00 from May 23rd at 6pm and until/on Race Day – Unless Full – (plus online processing fee)

Marathon:

$70.00 for one week – until December 9th – (plus online processing fee)

$75.00 between December 9th until April 30th (plus online processing fee)

$80.00 between April 30th and May 23rd at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$85.00 from May 23rd at 6pm and until/on Race Day – Unless Full – (plus online processing fee)

Virtual Option:

$30 for both the 25k and Marathon:

Our Virtual events are setup for you to be a part of the series without having to be in person for each event. This is a run anywhere option, that counts as one of the RNUTS qualifying races. In addition, you will get the race shirt or tank until 4/30/24, after that, all registrants will get a Mountain Junkies LLC Hoo Rag (similar to a Buff)

Weather in early June can vary widely, so we are advising you to carry water, especially marathoners. It doesn’t matter what size container you carry, but please carry something. I recommend the standard 20 ounce handheld bottle with pocket for gels and/or electrolyte pills. If the forecast will call for hot/humid weather on race day we may make carrying something mandatory.

This is a great event. If you are from Roanoke it gives you a chance to compete against the home town folks to see who’s top dog. If you aren’t from Roanoke it gives you the chance to see 80% of the trails of the park that will be well marked and maintained. This is the anchor event to the Roanoke Non Ultra Trail Series (RNUTS) and it has it all; great challenging course, beautiful venue, great aide stations and post race food, and a relaxing atmosphere to hang out in after the race.

Carvins Cove Natural Reserve is the place to run and ride if you are in Roanoke. It is the second largest municipal park in the nation. It holds not only a major water source within its 12,700 acres, but also overflowing recreation opportunities. There is approximately 40 miles of roads and trails in the park and within trail plan there should be miles and miles of new trails added each year.

Both race distances will be challenging. There will be a lot of climbing, approximately 3500ft of elevation gain in the marathon. 1000ft of this will occur following mile 18, but your reward will be 2.35 miles of downhill followed by a relatively easy 2 miles to the finish.

This event will be headquartered at Sherwood Archers. Property rules state that there will be No Dogs Allowed on the property for this event.

Price includes a challenging well marked course, technical shirt or tank top, finishers award, 8 well stocked aide stations, and post race food with good people.

Awards: