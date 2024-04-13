× Expand Daisy Art Parade

Making art can bring purpose and healing when our lives are stressful. Making art can bring people together, build community, and help communities have common purpose with their neighbors. We want to help the citizens of our city start making community art by making groups that we call krewes.

On April 13 we will parade our work through the streets of Roanoke in celebration of UNESCO world art day.

Krewes

A Krewe is a social group that wants to do something for others, like a barn raising or in this case a float building. You don’t have to be an artist or creative to be in a Krewe, but you should like rolling up your sleeves! Find a venue that suits you and maybe they will sponsor your krewe. Find teachers, nurses, community activists, neighborhood advocates, social justice warriors, people who like to cook, plan events, do crafts, play music, build stuff, take photos, make clothes, or whatever floats the boat! Sign up for our newsletter to find krewes that interest you.