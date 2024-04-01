David L. Guy Lecture: Carol Swain

× Expand Roanoke College

Join the Roanoke College Center for Economic Freedom for an evening with Dr. Carol Swain.

Born into abject poverty in rural Virginia, Dr. Carol Swain earned five degrees and obtained early tenure at Princeton and full professorship at Vanderbilt where she was professor of political science and a professor of law. Today she is a sought after cable news contributor, prominent national speaker, and best-selling author.

In addition to three Presidential appointments, Carol is a former Distinguished Senior Fellow for Constitutional Studies with the Texas Public Policy Foundation, having also served on the Tennessee Advisory Committee to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the 1776 Commission.

An award-winning political scientist, cited three times by the U.S. Supreme Court, she has authored or edited 11 published books and numerous opinion pieces for the major national publications. Her television appearances include BBC Radio and TV, CSPAN, ABC’s Headline News, CNN, Fox News, Newsmax and more.

She is the founder and CEO of Carol Swain Enterprises, REAL Unity Training Solutions, Your Life Story for Descendants, and her non-profit, Be The People. She is also a Senior Fellow for the Institute for Faith and Culture. Carol is a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She resides in Nashville, Tennessee.

This lecture is co-sponsored by David L. Guy `75, Young America's Foundation, and the Center for Economic Freedom.

Complimentary tickets are required and can be picked up at the front desk inside the Colket Center.