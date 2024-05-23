Delta Dental Pro-Am for Kids

Roanoke Country Club 3360 Country Club Drive , Roanoke, Virginia 24017

On Thursday, May 23rd, we are celebrating 25 years of the Delta Dental Pro-Am for Kids! The event began with a small group of golfers committed to improving the opportunities available to disadvantaged youth. Through the ensuing years with the support of friends and colleagues, the tournament is recognized as one of the premier charitable events in the Roanoke Valley and has raised over $2,200,000  to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family
