About Diamond Rio: Originating as The Tennessee River Boys in the 80’s, the band evolved into Diamond Rio in 1989. The following year, they signed with Arista Nashville, and in 1991, with the release of “Meet in The Middle,” became the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single. The band is also known for their multi-week chart-topper “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” cross over hit “One More Day,” as well as timeless hits “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable,” “I Believe,” and many more.

Selling more than 6.8 million albums and surpassing over 1.05 billion global streams, Diamond Rio has charted 20 Top 10 singles, 15 Top 5 singles, and seven No. 1 singles. Known for playing every note on every album throughout their career, the band’s unwavering commitment to their craft is evident in their instrumental tracks “Big,” “Appalachian Dream,” and “Poultry Promenade,” all of which received Grammy nominations for Best Country Instrumental Performance.

Following their Arista Nashville deal, the band released two albums with Word Records–their Christmas album, The Star Still Shines, and their Dove and Grammy-winning Christian Country album, The Reason. Amassing numerous accolades throughout the years, the band is a member of the Grand Ole Opry, won six Vocal Group of the Year Awards (four CMA and two ACM), received fourteen Grammy nominations, and won a Grammy Award for their album, The Reason. Known for their charitable commitments, including long-time spokespersons for Big Brothers Big Sisters, the band has raised more than $1 million for non-profits and received the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian Award.

For more information, visit www.DiamondRio.com. Follow Diamond Rio: Facebook: @DiamondRioInstagram/Twitter/TikTok: @DiamondRioBandYouTube:@DiamondRioTV