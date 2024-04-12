Dustin Lynch - Killed the Cowboy Tour

Country hitmaker Dustin Lynch will perform at the Salem Civic Center on Friday, April 12, 2024 as part of his Killed the Cowboy Tour with special guest Skeez. Tickets start at $35.50. Dustin Lynch has "built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music” (Billboard), achieving eight #1s, four Top 5 albums, 10 GOLD and PLATINUM certified singles, and tallying over 5.4 BILLION cumulative global streams. His sixth studio album, Killed The Cowboy, makes a statement and releases September 29.

The follow-up to Blue In The Sky, which delivered the history-making PLATINUM, six-week #1 “Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter)” – the most-played song at Country radio in 2022 landing at #1 on the Mediabase and #2 on the Billboard Year-End Country Airplay charts – also featured current Top 15-and-rising single “Stars Like Confetti” and hit “Party Mode.” Since his PLATINUM breakout “Cowboys and Angels” in 2012, Lynch has headlined packed venues and toured with Country’s biggest names like Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, and Kane Brown. Likewise, the Tennessee native has earned industry recognition as a Grand Ole Opry member, as well as high-profile nominations for the Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and CMT Music Awards.

TICKETS: $35.00, $41.00, $45.00 & $55.00

PREFERRED PARKING: $10.00