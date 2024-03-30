Eggcellent Adventure
to
Virginia Museum of Transportation 303 303 Norfolk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
The Virginia Museum of Transportation is hosting the annual Eggcellent Adventure on Saturday March 30th from 10am-3pm. Come out for our easter egg scavenger hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, family activities and crafts, free face painting and more! Local vendor wares and food will be available for purchase on site. General admission covers all additional activities for the day.
Info
Virginia Museum of Transportation 303 303 Norfolk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Education & Learning, Kids & Family