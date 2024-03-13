"Escape to Margaritaville"

Mill Mountain Theatre 1 Market Square SE, City of Roanoke, Virginia

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

A tropical love story with Jimmy Buffett hits.

Comedy, Family, Musical | March 13 – March 30

Dawn your Hawaiian shirts and kick off your flip flops for a tour of a tropical paradise led by Tully, a part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full-time charmer who thinks he’s got life all figured out—until a beautiful tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything. Escape to Margaritaville! is a musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise”, “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Volcano,” and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley, this hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you’ve been waiting for!

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
540-342-5740
