First Fridays Blue White Modern Party Facebook Event Cover - 1 First Fridays with 80z Nation

The 80’s party of the summer is coming to Downtown Roanoke, VA!

Based out of Greensboro, NC, 80z Nation is the Premier NC 80s PopTribute Band! Covering, Rick Springfield to Prince and everything in between! If you are stuck in the 80’s this is the time to break out the aquanet hairspray, parachute pants, leg warmers and jelly shoes to join us for a TOTALLY AWESOME 80’s event!

Admission is just $5 and all net proceeds benefit local area non-profits!