FSRV Bike, Car & Truck Show

This event is coming back for the fourth consecutive year! Join us on Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 10 AM until 3 PM! The rain date is the following Saturday -May 18th. In addition to many amazing motorcycles, cars and trucks, we will have activities for the kids, several food trucks, and a raffle with a ton of prizes from area businesses! Admission is FREE for spectators!

Registration will be open soon. We will have lots of awards including quite a few trophies! You may choose to have your vehicle judged or not.

Questions? Contact the event organizer: Jill Sluss, jsluss@fsrv.org or 540-795-4671. (Note: FSRV is the ONLY organizer of this event - do not register with any other person or company regarding this event).

Family Service of Roanoke Valley is a 123-year-old private and independent 501(c)(3) mental health nonprofit organization. We help more than 2,000 individuals annually. Our mission is to support individuals and families as they journey toward lives of emotional wellness, healthy relationships and a future filled with hope. May is Mental Health Awareness Month!

We offer counseling for all ages beginning at age two; preventative programs for students elementary through high school both in school and in after school programs; a guardianship program for those who need help making their life decisions; a personal affairs management program that manages the finances for those unable to; healthy relationship groups for anger management and for those who have a history of using violence with their partners; and family support partners (peer recovery services). This is our latest program which helps those who are going through opioid/substance use recovery stay on track and connect to resources in our area. Also, we continue to have counselors hold office hours in local housing neighborhoods.