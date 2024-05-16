× Expand Grandin Theatre

Thu 5/16

6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Showtime | Two 60 minute sets with a 20 minute intermission

Location: Main Theatre

General Admission: $24+ tax (Advanced), $28 + tax (Day of Show)

Gangstagrass is a multi-racial collective of musicians who demolish every preconception you have about country music and hip-hop music. These string pickers and MCs create a shared cultural space for dialogue and connection between folks that usually never intersect. The boundaries are gone and Gangstagrass is out there doing things nobody thought would work but when you hear it you know, down in your soul, that it does work. Gangstagrass is here to help us party together with an irresistible blend of America's rural and urban music traditions.