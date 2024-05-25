× Expand Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges

All shows are rain or shine!

Gates open at 6:00PM.

Will call is located at the entrance to the right of the ValleyStar Credit Union box office.

Kids 12 and under are free in general admission areas!

No re-entry.

Credit cards and cash are accepted at the gate. Some vendors may only accept cash.

Concert Parking Instructions: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

SEATING: You are welcome to bring your own chair OR you can rent a ValleyStar Credit Union chair from us for $5 at concessions.

Food: Various food options will be available from local food vendors. Please see the Facebook Event for more details. We will have Pepsi products (including Dr Pepper, of course!) and water, as well as beer, wine, and hard seltzers available for purchase.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

Dogs are ALWAYS welcome at Dr Pepper Park on a leash.

Hairball: A Bombastic Celebration of Arena Rock

Welcome to Las Vegas meets Arena Rock! Over the past 20 years, Hairball has evolved into an explosive national touring act that brings the glory of the 80’s to hundreds of thousands of fans throughout the country, with a 2+ hour drop-dead accurate homage to the biggest arena acts in the world. You’ll see all your favorite legendary hits - from Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, Aerosmith, and more – recreated time and time again in front of your very eyes! Our bombastic, action-packed, Rock & Roll party is chock-full of surprises guaranteed to thrill – with an arena-sized light show, smoke, fire, pyrotechnics - we bring a Rock & Roll arsenal that will hit you so hard, you’ll forget it’s not the original.

