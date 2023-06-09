Handmade Music School Workshops: Joy Jammers
The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street , Floyd, Virginia 24091
Floyd Country Store
Music Class for Babies, Toddlers, and Young Children on the Back Porch of The Floyd Country Store
Cost is $15 per child for drop-in, four-class passes are available for $48 (or $12 per class). Additional siblings are half price.
Joy Jammers is a joyful, interactive group musical experience for children and their caregivers at The Floyd Country Store. These FUN and developmentally appropriate classes are produced by Kari Kovick and Heart of a Child Music Education and foster a love of music while building foundational musical skills, safe connection, secure attachment, and healthy community.