Harmony 4 Hope Music Festival

× Expand LRF, Mangos, 9LivesLocalMusicEntertainment, SoundDawg Productions Harmony4Hope LRF Fundraiser

Harmony4Hope proudly announces its partnership with the Lymphoma Research Foundation (LFR) for the 2nd Annual H4H Music Festival Fundraiser to be held on June 9th, 2024 12pm - 6pm. H4H is an incredible initiative that seeks and bring people through the universal language of musical while raising crucial funds for lymphoma research and patient care. Local bands, silent auctions, raffles, and more. Special guest Kimberely Dahme (former guitarist from the band Boston) to speak and play. Tickets are $50 each for the festival which goes toward the fundraising. 9LivesLocalMusicEntertainment Productions.