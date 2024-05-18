× Expand Hustle for the Homeless

The Hustle is returning in 2024 for our seventh annual 5k event!

Our LIVE, ON-SITE RACE EVENT takes place at 8:00am, SATURDAY, May 18, 2024!

The seventh annual Hustle for the Homeless 5K & Hustle at Home VIRTUAL 5K, benefiting The Least of These Ministry, is now open for team and individual registration!

Our downtown course will test your hustle as it twists and turns through some of Roanoke's most well-known streets, giving you a glimpse of the places some of our friends call "home". The Hustle will be pushing hustlers through the heart of downtown Roanoke, paying tribute to area landmarks like the MLK Bridge, Virginia Museum of Transportation, The Hotel Roanoke, and the iconic St. Andrews Roman Catholic Church. A flat finish, fun atmosphere, and a family friendly post-race awards party make The Hustle a top option to round out your spring racing calendar or to get your warm-weather engine running. With two different registration options, Chip Timed Race & Virtual 5K, we have a Hustle to fit every fitness level

2024 PACKET PICK-UP

FRIDAY • MAY 17, 2024 • 12:00-6:00pm

RunAbout Sports, 3635 Franklin Rd, Roanoke (next to Montano's Restaurant)

SATURDAY/RACE DAY • MAY 18, 2024 • 7:00-7:45am

Packet Pick-Up & Registration Table in Start/Finish Zone at 5th & Marshall, Roanoke

RETURNING FOR 2024: The Hustle at Home VIRTUAL 5k option!

All runners/walkers that do not wish to be chipped timed and compete for awards can register under our most versatile race option, Hustle at Home VIRTUAL 5k. The Hustle at Home 5k is a virtual event option that allows participants to run, walk, ride, or hustle in any way over a 3.1 mile course of their choosing during the specified date range. Participants can then post their finish photo and time results to social media to earn their Finisher pack. The Hustle at Home is a great way to get you and your family hustling in a way that's most safe, comfortable, or convenient for YOU!

Post finisher photos and times on Facebook

Post on The Least of These Ministry Facebook page or in the Hustle for the Homeless 5K Facebook Event Page

Include the hashtag #hustleathome5k and/or #dothehustle

Make sure your post privacy settings are set to public

Hustle at Home Virtual Pack includes finisher t-shirt and certificate (*Finisher t-shirt not guaranteed for registrations after May 5, 2024)

Hustle at Home Virtual Pack pick-up: FRIDAY, MAY 17, NOON-6pm at RunAbout Sports, 3635 Franklin Rd in Roanoke (next to Montano's Restaurant)

Virtual participants that choose to have their pack shipped will receive their pack via USPS. Please allow 4-6 weeks for delivery after the event on 05/18/2024.

Virtual participants that choose "no virtual pack for me" will not receive a pack at the in-person pick-up, nor will a pack be shipped. The "no pack for me" option means the participant will not receive a pack, or any of the pack contents, at all. No exceptions.

Virtual participants will not be assigned a bib and will not be permitted on course during the live event on May 18, 2024. Virtual participation is for participants who do not plan to participate during the live event. Any Virtual participant wishing to be on course during the live event must use the transfer event feature within their Runsignup account to transfer their registration into the 5K chip timed/award eligible event category.

2024 REGISTRATION DETAILS:

CHIPTIMED RACE SWAG & PRICING SCHEDULE

Every chip-timed finisher will receive a finisher t-shirt and a personalized keepsake bib. (*Finisher t-shirt/personalized bib not guaranteed for registrations after May 5, 2024)

EARLY BIRD: $25 through April 19, 2024

through April 19, 2024 STANDARD: $30 April 20-May 5, 2024

April 20-May 5, 2024 LATE: $30 NO Finisher T-Shirt May 6-May 18, 2024

May 6-May 18, 2024 RACE DAY: $40 NO Finisher T-Shirt May 18th, 2024, 7:00-7:45am

Packet pick-up: Friday, May 17, 12:00-6:00pm at RunAbout Sports, 3635 Franklin Rd, Roanoke (next to Montano's Restaurant) Saturday, May 18th, 7:00am-7:45am at the Start/Finish Zone at 5th & Marshall, Roanoke

Hustle at Home Virtual 5k EVENT SWAG & PRICING SCHEDULE

Every Hustle at Home Virtual 5k finisher will receive a finisher t-shirt and personalized finisher certificate. (*Finisher t-shirt not guaranteed for registrations after May 5, 2024)

EARLY BIRD: $25 through April 19, 2024

STANDARD: $30 April 20-May 5, 2024

LATE: $30 NO Finisher T-Shirt May 6-May 18, 2024

KIDS 12 & UNDER EARLY BIRD: $10 through April 19, 2024

KIDS 12 & UNDER STANDARD: $15 April 20-May 5, 2024

KIDS 12 & UNDER LATE: $15 NO Finisher T-Shirt May 6-May 18, 2024

Online registration for Hustle at Home Virtual 5K will remain open through 11:59pm, Saturday, May 18th. 2024.

AWARDS:

Awards ceremony will begin promptly at 9:00am.

Team awards include registered participants in both the live and virtual events.

Awards will be presented to:

Largest Team (club/sports org)

Largest Team (church/business)

Largest Team (friends/family)

Highest Overall Fundraising Team

Overall race awards will include registered live event participants only.

Awards will be presented to: