Please join us for the 2024 JDRF Greater Blue Ridge One Walk which will include 1, 2 or 3 mile walking routes. Enjoy listening to music, dancing, concessions, activities for children along with chances to win prizes in our drawings! Look forward to this opportunity to learn more from representatives of many of the T1D device and supply companies. Let's join together to help put an end to this terrible disease by changing Type One to Type None!