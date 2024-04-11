Jefferson Center presents: Banda Magda

Jefferson Center - Fostek Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Even if you don’t speak any of the 6 languages they sing in, you are still transported into beautiful imagery with tales of love and devotion, as strong as the bonds between the band’s diverse musicians. (Greece, Japan, Argentina, USA, Colombia, Brazil, Turkey, Israel, UK)

Led by firecracker performer, composer and multi-instrumentalist Magda Giannikou, Banda Magda is a community, their camaraderie shining with cross-pollinating melody and rhythm and creating magical interactive moments led by Magda’s uncanny ability to engage the audience.

General Admission: $35

*A $5.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
540-345-2550
