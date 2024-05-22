Jefferson Center presents: Christian McBride & Inside Straight

× Expand Jefferson Center

With his bold, swinging style and robust sound, Philadelphia native Christian McBride is one of the most highly regarded and foremost bassists of his generation. Initially coming to prominence in the early ‘90's, McBride was championed by elders including Benny Carter and longtime idol and mentor, bassist Ray Brown. He also gained attention playing alongside similarly inclined contemporaries like trumpeter Roy Hargrove, pianist Benny Green, and saxophonist Joshua Redman. His early albums -- 1995’s Gettin’ to It and 1996’s Number Two Express -- displayed his hard-swinging, acoustic post-bop sound. However, he quickly proved his versatility and broad stylistic influences with 1998’s Family Affair and 2000’s Sci-Fi, embracing fusion, funk, and soul influences. Along the way he earned eight Grammy Awards, including two for his big-band albums, 2011’s The Good Feeling, and 2017’s Bringin’ It.

Tickets:

BRONZE $33

SILVER $38

GOLD $43

PLATINUM $48

PREMIUM LOGE $58

*A $5.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.