Johnny Dynamite and the Bloodsuckers with Stimulator Jones and Sleepybeef

John Aaron Morisi better known by his stage name Johnny Dynamite is an American multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer-songwriter. Inspired by the illustrative work of his grandfather, Morisi took on the name of one of his most iconic characters, an anti hero detective from the underworld; "Johnny Dynamite". Morisi started his career playing in bands with DIY self-releases on Bandcamp, playing local shows in his native New York City and building up an audience through extensive touring and festival appearances. His solo debut “Heartbroken” (2020) garnered the attention of Philadelphia's Born Losers Records who released his sophomore effort “Sleeveless” (2021) to critical acclaim from publications such as Post-Punk.com, Under The Radar Magazine, and CVLT Nation.

Over the course of his first two solo albums, Morisi has emerged as a succinct storyteller and songwriter. The character’s inside Morisi’s dream world are lucid, manic, and brimming with pangs of nostalgia. Poised against dark and atmospheric instrumentals, Morisi’s harrowed vocal delivery and lyrics paint a picture of lost youth, hopeless romanticism, and teenage rebellion. Morisi blends many different genres and connects the dots between different pockets of subculture; equal parts glossy new wave and anthemic rock n’ roll. Morisi’s signature beat centric production style incorporates big stadium drum samples, dreamy alternate guitar tunings and ethereal retro synth patches. Morisi’s sound has been compared to legacy acts such as Pet Shop Boys, INXS, and The Cure as well as more modern acts such as MGMT and M83. www.johnnydynamite.info

Stimulator Jones, aka Samuel Lunsford, is most comfortable jamming in his home studio to some of the soul, disco, dub and R&B tracks that have influenced him over the years. He particularly loves to sing along to “You Are My Starship” by Norman Connors, perform slap bass with The Brothers Johnson and play laidback beats in his bathrobe. A singer and instrumentalist, Lunsford was born, raised, and still lives among the nature and wildlife of Roanoke, VA. “Soon Never Comes” was his debut on Stones Throw. www.stimulatorjones.bandcamp.com

Sleepybeef is Stephen Smith & Jonathan Woods: www.sleepybeef.bandcamp.com

Sunday, April 7th, 2024

Doors 7:00PM | Starts 7:30PM

$12 Advance | $15 Day of Show