Johnny Folsom 4: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

We were blown away by Johnny Folsom 4 as they moved through the decades of Johnny Cash's legacy. We think you will be too, so we brought them back!

From A Boy Named Sue to Ring of Fire, the Johnny Folsom 4 pays tribute to the legendary Man in Black.

Lead singer David Burney brings a lilting southern baritone to Cash’s classic songs which hits the mark well enough that you will wonder if Johnny, himself, is in the building. John Fussell more than meets the challenge of filling in for Luther and Carl Perkins on those classic guitar licks. And Steve Eisenstadt (bass) and Randy Benefield (drums) provide the hallmark, train-like driving rhythm the whole world loves.True to the Mr Cash’s poetic spirit, JF4 promises an honest and entertaining performance for fans of all ages.

FOOD TRUCK: Custom's BBQ & Grill

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.