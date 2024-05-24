× Expand Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges

Northwest Ace Summer Concert Series featuring Josh Turner: Greatest Hits Tour

All shows are rain or shine!

Gates open at 6:00PM.

Will call is located at the entrance to the right of the box office.

Kids 3 and under are free in general admission areas!

No re-entry.

Credit cards and cash are accepted at the gate. Some vendors may only accept cash.

Concert Parking Instructions: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

SEATING: You are welcome to bring your own chair OR you can rent one from us for $5 at concessions.

Food: Various food options will be available from local food vendors. Please see the Facebook Event for more details. We will have Pepsi products (including Dr Pepper, of course!) and water, as well as beer, wine, and hard seltzers available for purchase.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

Dogs are ALWAYS welcome at Dr Pepper Park on a leash.

Josh Turner

With timeless songs like “Long Black Train” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” Josh Turner’s global reach has surpassed 5.8B global streams, 6.5M album sales and almost 12M track sales world-wide. Turner’s five No. 1 singles include “Your Man,” of which the official music video surpassed 223 million views. Turner’s album Long Black Train debuted 20 years ago and was certified Platinum by the RIAA with nearly 1.5M album sales, 1.3M track downloads and almost 315M life-to-date streams. The lead single of the same name was also certified Platinum making up over 1M track downloads and almost 245M global streams. Turner released his first Greatest Hits album in September of this year, which features 11 of his biggest songs from seven of his studio albums. In June 2021, Turner released Your Man Deluxe Edition, celebrating 15 years of Turner’s iconic double Platinum-selling album, as well as the mini documentary “Josh Turner Your Man 15th Anniversary” (Mini Doc). The now certified triple-Platinum selling “Would You Go With Me,” featured on Your Man Deluxe Edition, experienced a viral surge across TikTok leading to a jump in streaming which landed the classic country tune on Spotify’s US Viral 50 along with Spotify Viral charts in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland. A native of South Carolina, Turner has been nominated for three GMA Dove Awards and won his first GMA Dove Award in 2021 for “I Saw The Light” featuring Sonya Isaacs, off his I Serve a Savior album. Turner has been nominated for two GRAMMY Awards, five CMA Awards, two ACM Awards, one CMT Award, seven ACA Awards and has received six Inspirational Country Music Awards. Turner released his first Christmas album, King Size Manger, in 2021 and last Christmas it was released on vinyl. His first television special, “King Size Manger,” debuted on UPtv in 2022 and is also available on DVD. To support music and arts education, he created The Josh Turner Scholarship Fund to help students pursue their studies in these fields. Turner and his wife Jennifer, whom he met as a student at Nashville’s Belmont University, have four sons. For more information, please visit www.joshturner.com

THANK YOU to our vendors and sponsors!!

A video tour of Dr Pepper Park is available on our website. www.DrPepperPark.com