Kids to Parks Day: Elmwood Movie Night

Saturday, May 18, 2024

5:45pm

MOVIE: Wonka (6:15pm) & Paddling Film Festival (8:30pm)

We’re celebrating National Kids to Parks Day with our 2nd Annual Elmwood Movie Night! Spend the day in one of the 64 parks in the city and then head over to Elmwood Park that evening for fun & FREE family movie night!

Join Parks and Recreation at 7:00pm for the start of the movie. Gates to the amphitheater open at 6:30pm. Bring your chairs, blankets, snacks and more for the whole family!

A big THANK YOU to Two Roosters Kettle Corn who will be donating 150 bags of kettle corn to families attending the event. We’re excited to also have Charlee Tropical in attendance with their delicious water ice and lemonade for sale!