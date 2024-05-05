Kiwanis Mill Mountain Star Auction

× Expand City of Roanoke Kiwanis Mill Mountain Star Auction9am May 5 through 6pm May 8

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke, with support from the City, is auctioning the iconic Mill Mountain Star. The auction winner, in addition to bragging rights, will be honored with a custom plaque installed at the base of the Star for a full year, name/logo on thousands of KPAD tickets, and they will receive media publicity at the Star dedication event.

Bidding will be accepted by phone and email from 9:00 am on May 5 through 6:00 pm on May 8. The leading bids will be posted/updated on the Kiwanis website. Bidders may submit higher bids throughout the process. Bidding starts at $1,000; the minimum bid increment is $100. The winning bid is tax deductible and must be received by our 501(c)(3) foundation by May 10. All proceeds will be used to support deserving local charitable organizations.

We appreciate last year's winning bid of $7,700 from Bower Hearing and Air Conditioning.