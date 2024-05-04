Kiwanis Pancake and Auction Day (KPAD)

× Expand Kiwanis Club of Roanoke

Join us on May 4, 2024 for the largest breakfast in Roanoke. We are holding the event at the Berglund Center in partnership with the Spring Craft and Vendor Show. Thousands will be able to enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast and shop all the vendors at the Craft Show. Watch this short promotional video to see what the event is like.

For 25+ years, our Club has conducted an annual event to raise money by selling pancake breakfasts and conducting an auction. Each year, thousands of tickets are bought and thousands of pancakes served, hundreds of hours of Club member efforts are volunteered, countless items are sold, and tens of thousands of dollars are raised. We use the proceeds for grants to dozens of local non-profit and charitable organizations focused on children, the elderly, and the environment.

Check out the 15-second WDBJ7 news story from 2022 and our fun video of last year's KPAD.

The Berglund Center is located at 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA 24016. Parking is free.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST & RAFFLE

Join us in person on Saturday, May 4 at the Berglund Center anytime between 7:00 am and 1:00 pm for an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast and raffle. Individual tickets for breakfast are $7.00 when purchased in advance and $10.00 when purchased on-site; children 5 years of age and under are free. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausages, syrup and toppings, cold and hot drinks. Purchase tickets from any Kiwanis Club member or using the form below.

We will raffle items such as restaurant gift certificates, items for the home, items for the yard, and jewelry items.

We are grateful that Haley Toyota is a Gold level sponsor, and that WFJX Fox Radio is a Silver level sponsor of this year's event. Additional sponsor opportunities are available; click here for sponsor information. Sponsor benefits include: logo featured on our tickets, logo and name featured in our advertising and on banners at the event, and name featured during news interviews and press releases.

Contact us for advance group ticket sales:

8 for $50, 25 for $150, 60 for $350, 90 for $500, 200 for $1000.

CRAFT & VENDOR SHOW

We are holding the Kiwanis pancake breakfast, auction and yard sale in partnership with the May 6 Spring Craft and Vendor Show by Jason Lane of Savvy Events. Come out and shop 200+ great vendors from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Start shopping for Spring wreaths, welcome signs for your porch, or grab that unique Mothers Day gift. This event has been popular in Roanoke for years. Admission is free.

While at the craft show, stop in for an all-you-can-eat KPAD breakfast; show a receipt for a craft show purchase or a vendor card and receive a $2.00 KPAD breakfast discount.

Click here for Craft show information.