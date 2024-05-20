Learn About Singing & Join The Roanoke Valley Children's Choir

× Expand Roanoke Valley Children's Choir (Poster) "Come and Sing" Event! Introductory Newcomer Class with the Roanoke Valley Children's Choir

Learn about singing in a choir by attending an Introductory Newcomer Class with the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir on Friday, May 17th or Monday, May 20th, 2024 at Bethel Baptist Church (1601 S Colorado St, Salem, VA).

At the classes, we will be teaching an overview of the musical skills that singers learn about in the choir program - vowel sounds, vocal warm ups, proper singing techniques, breathing exercises, and music theory. It's a great way to quickly get to know more about the choir and see if it is something you would like to join for the upcoming choir year, 2024-2025.

Parents are welcome to attend and sit with your child during the class. You can sign up for the newcomer introductory class by filling out the form on our website at childrenschoir.com/how-to-join.

About the Roanoke Valley Children's Choir:

Since 1987, the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir has been teaching and sharing music with children from all around the Roanoke Valley. The choir includes 150 children from 65 different schools throughout the Roanoke Valley and surrounding communities. The choir welcomes 1st-12th graders into three Training Choirs and a Concert Choir. There is no audition required for 1st-8th graders to join.

The Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir has earned national recognition for choral excellence and is a highly respected arts organization in the Roanoke Valley and in the state of Virginia. Our mission is to provide youth with exceptional musical instruction and performance opportunities in a safe and inclusive environment, while growing confidence, teamwork, leadership skills, having fun, and making lasting friendships along the way.