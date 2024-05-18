× Expand Local Colors

Mark your calendars for Roanoke’s premier multicultural festival with an international flavor. Now in it’s 33rd year, the Local Colors Festival features an Opening Ceremony, performances, and dozens of vendor booths representing cultures from around the globe. There will be cuisine, artisan booths, educational and cultural displays, and community partners. The children’s area has fun, interactive activities for youth to learn about different cultures. Plus, the international beer truck will be back! Admission is free.

Something exciting for 2024! South Korea will be our featured country. Thanks to the work of the Roanoke Valley Sister Cities and the relationship with their sister city, Wonju, South Korea, a delegation from Wonju will be participating in the Local Colors Festival including performance groups featuring contemporary and traditional Korean cultural dance.

Performer and vendor applications are now available!

(Spaces are filling up fast)

Applications are due by Friday, April 12, 2024. Please read Festival Policies carefully.

Festival Policies

Vendor/Exhibit Booth Application

Performance Application

Nonprofit exhibit vendors: Priority is given to vendors who have a direct cultural display. Applications for services not directly tied to a particular culture will be put on hold until after the April 12th deadline and processed if space is available.

Food/beverage vendors will need to have a permit from the Virginia Department of Health. Information on obtaining a Temporary Food Establishment (TFE) permit is below. Make sure to go to the Roanoke City Health District. If you already have a food establishment permit, you will still need to submit a TFE application but no fee will be charged. TFE forms should be sent to ehroanoke@vdh.virginia.gov. You can contact the Local Colors office for a fillable form.

Temporary Food Establishment permit information

If you come from other parts of the world, consider signing up for the Procession of Nations!

Procession of Nations sign up form

Festival Volunteers needed! Want to make a difference? Sign up and help us out. It’s a fun way to promote diversity and inclusion. The link to the application is below. Contact volunteers@localcolors.org with any questions.

Volunteer Application