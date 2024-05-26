Mark & Maggie O’Connor: Life After Life

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $32 general admission, $36 reserved seating

Mark O'Connor began his creative journey at the feet of American fiddling legend Benny Thomasson, and the iconic French jazz violinist Stéphane Grappelli. Now, at age 59, he has melded these influences into a new American classical music, and is perpetuating his vision of an American School of String Playing. He has won three Grammys, seven CMA awards as well as several national fiddle, guitar and mandolin champion titles. Violinist and American fiddler Maggie O'Connor performs a variety of musical styles throughout the U.S. and beyond, most recently as a member of the Grammy Award winning Mark O'Connor Band. Mark and Maggie have appeared as guest soloists with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra, the Santa Rosa Symphony, the Walla Walla Symphony, and the Nashville Symphony with the O'Connor Band.