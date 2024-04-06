Mill Mountain Mayhem 10k

Voted as one of the most loved Mountain Junkies races (it was voted most hated too). This is a great race on a tough mountain and perfect training for the Blue Ridge Marathon race weekend.

Mill Mountain is Roanoke’s most visible landmark and any activity on the mountain will require some climbing. You’ve got to get up to the top to enjoy the scenery and the blazing fast downhill to the finish.

Course information: The course will corkscrew around the mountain as you climb to the top and will end with a long downhill to the finish. The START will be at the trailhead for the Star Trail. Once on the Star Trail, the trail will intersect with the Fishburn Parkway where you will take a left for one mile on the asphalt road. At the intersection with the Mill Mountain Spur you will head right onto the Monument Trail. This will take you to the old road up Mill Mountain. From here you will climb up the old road, about .5 mile, to the Big Sunny Trail and then a left onto the Riser Trail. Here you will come to our water stop and a left onto the Ridgeline Trail. This will be a about a mile long section that will take you up to the Star Overlook and then down the Star Trail for a screaming fast, and in many places rocky and rooty, downhill, back to the finish at the Star Trail trailhead.

Registration Fees

10k:

$33.00 for one week ending December 9th (plus online processing fee)

$36.00 between December 9th and March 12th (plus online processing fee)

$41.00 between March 13th and April 4th at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$45.00 after April 4th at 6pm and until/on Race Day (plus online processing fee)

Virtual Option:

$25 for the 10k

Our Virtual events are setup for you to be a part of the series without having to be in person for each event. This is a run anywhere option, that counts as one of the RNUTS qualifying races. In addition, you will get the race shirt until 3/5/24, after that, all registrants will get a Mountain Junkies LLC Hoo Rag (similar to a Buff).

Packet Pick-up