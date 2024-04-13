Monster Atlantic with The Dual Gravitons

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Monster Atlantic is a rock music experiment that hails from the heart of Roanoke Virginia. Monster Atlantic delivers a high energy rock show full of collaborative original music. The band has opened shows for Crash Test Dummies, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, & Carbon Leaf. In 2016, the band released its debut album, “Sunken City Radio" along with their 2020 follow- up "Run to The Atlantic".

DC rockers, The Dual Gravitons, will joining for the evening to showcase their high energy original tunes.

Saturday, April 13th, 2024

$10 Advance | $15 Day of Show

Door 7:30 PM | Starts 8:00 PM