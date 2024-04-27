× Expand Floyd Country Store

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $18 general admission, $22 reserved seating

With a style all their own, Mountain Highway is a musical family group performing bluegrass, country, and gospel music originally made famous by icons like Bill Monroe, the Carter Family, Ralph Stanley, and a few outliers like the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt. Two sisters and a family friend play banjo, guitar, and mandolin as they sing three-part harmony, while the sisters' dad plays an electric upright bass.