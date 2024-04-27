× Expand Open Studios Tour Roanoke

We invite you to join us on the last weekend of April for an unforgettable experience. Once a year, Roanoke, VA showcases its local artists as they open their studios, providing an intimate glimpse into their creative processes and the vibrant artistic community of the valley.

Each tour site is a treasure trove of diverse works, featuring multiple artists and an eclectic range of mediums - from sculpture, painting, drawing, and collage, to assemblage, jewelry, photography, fiber, and ceramics.

Mark your calendars and prepare for an exceptional event that is not to be missed. We look forward to seeing you and can't wait to share this enriching experience!

Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.