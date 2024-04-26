Optimize Your Makerspace: An Educator Workshop

Virginia Tech Roanoke Center 108 North Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Makerspaces are environments that challenge participants to create and innovate though hands-on, personalized learning experiences. This professional learning opportunity is for educators, parents, librarians and anyone interested in incorporating engaging STEM/STEAM activities into their teaching. This workshop will include specific sessions on technology use in STEM.

