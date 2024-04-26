Optimize Your Makerspace: An Educator Workshop

×

OYMS 2024 Instagram Post - 1

Optimize Your Makerspace. Experiences Include:Makerspace Background GoalsCrafts vs. ScienceEngagement at Any AgeMicrocontrollers and MicropythonAnd more...When: Friday, April 26, 20248:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.Who Should Attend: Public, Private, Informal, and Homeschool EducatorsWhere: Virgina Tech Roanoke Center108 N. Jefferson St., Suite 701Roanoke, VA 24016Contact: Ashley Sloan, Lead STEAM Instructor at Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, acsloan@vt.eduRegistration fee of $225 will include lunch and take home Microcontroller coding kit Registration: https://bit.ly/OYMS24*Limited complimentary registrations available, please contact Ashley SloanIf you are an individual with a disability and desire an accommodation, please contact Ashley Sloan at 540-767-6100 or acsloan@vt.edu during regular business hours at least 10 business days prior to the event.