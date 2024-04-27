× Expand VMT puppapalooza - 1 Puppapalooza 2024

Join us at the Virginia Museum of Transportation for a day gone to the dogs! Puppapalooza is Saturday 4/27 from 10am-3pm! Featuring a community dog show and costume contest, training demos from the Well Trained Dog, on site pet adoptions with Angels of Assisi, live music from The Brothers Young, kids crafts and family activities, food and craft vendors and more! Admission to the museum includes all additional activities, excluding vendor purchases.

Our Community Dog Show is FREE to enter! Categories include best smile, best costume, best mutt, best trick and best in show. Prizes will be given to the winners of each category.

Vendors:

Laurels Bookshelf

Valley Menagerie

Big Lick Cookie Treats

Training demos with The Well Trained Dog

Art demos with Motel Studios

Pet Adoptions with Angels of Assisi

Copper Dog and Co.

Kind Brew Coffee Co.

Advance tickets and links to register for the dog show at www.vmt.org