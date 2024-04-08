Revitalize & Thrive: A structured, experiential approach to therapist self-care

Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia

Join Dr. Jenna Fitzgerald and Dr. Todd Vance for this 3-hour seminar to revitalize your practice and prevent burnout.

Where: Breakforth Counseling & Consulting, 3959 Electric Rd, Ste 425, Roanoke 24018

Cost is $47.00

Act now! – this seminar is limited to 8 participants.

5402062385
