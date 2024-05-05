Roanoke Ballet Theatre's 2024 School Recital

Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The students of Roanoke Ballet Theatre will be showcasing their talents on Sunday, May 5th at 3pm. Get your tickets, be inspired, and fill your life with the beauty of dance.

Tickets:

  • Loge- $45
  • Gold- $37
  • Silver- $33
  • Bronze- $30

*A $5.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.

Info

Theater & Dance
540-345-2550
