Roanoke Valley Children's Choir 37th Annual Spring Concert, "A Little Spring Music”

× Expand Dan Davidson Roanoke Valley Children's Choir at the 2023 Holiday Concert

The Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir, under the direction of Kimberly Ruse Davidson, will be presenting their 37th Annual Spring Concert, “A Little Spring Music” on Saturday, April 20th, 2024. Join us for concerts at 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM at Cave Spring Baptist Church (4873 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, VA 24018) for an exciting performance and beautiful showcase of our choristers' hard work this year! The 7:00 PM concert will have senior recognitions and awards.

The doors will open 30 minutes prior to the performance.

There will be beautiful classical melodies, dazzling choir choreography, Torres Straits (Australia) islander song & dance, a theater performance of The Little Mermaid highlights from Broadway choreographed by Kevin Jones, and a moving patriotic finale!

Concert attendees will be surrounded by 140 choristers from Elementary to High School (ages 6-18), who have been working diligently with musical details and will be singing with artistic precision. The RVCC concerts are celebrated for their purity in tone, artistic performances, and varied repertoire.

A warm welcome to special musical guests for this concert, Julee Hickox on Flute and a String Quartet with members of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra.

**The 3:00 PM concert will feature the youngest "Little Singers" choir of ages 4-6, and the 7:00 PM concert will have senior recognitions and awards.

The Children’s Choir includes children ages 6-18 divided into 3 training choirs and a concert choir. Singers in the Elementary and Middle School ages are accepted into the choir through teacher recommendations and/or attending an introductory class. High School singers are accepted through audition.

Recent featured performances for the RVCC Concert Choir include the 2008, 2014, and 2020 Southern Division American Choral Director Conventions, the ACDA National Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2015, Festival and Solo performances in Canterbury and London in 2017, and solo performances at Carnegie Hall in 2016 and 2022.

Come and hear this nationally recognized choir as they celebrate the joy of singing with our community!

Newcomer Classes for Elementary and Middle School singers will be held on May 17th and 20th, 2024. Auditions for interested High School singers are on May 20th, 2024. Please see our website for more information and to sign up. www.childrenschoir.com

For more information about the choir please contact director, Ms. Davidson at kimdavidson@childrenschoir.com

www.childrenschoir.com