Roanoke Valley Choral Society: "Spotlight on Broadway"

First Presbyterian Church 2101 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24014

The Roanoke Valley Choral Society presents a variety of choral music and, for the Spring Concert will focus a Broadway Classics for the musical enjoyment of the entire valley. Admission is free, but the music is priceless!

Concerts & Live Music
