Sacred Seven- Mindful Stress Management

Sacred Seven 8-week course. Wednesday evenings beginning 03/13/2024
Learn core components of stress management through mindfulness, breathwork, and gentle movement. Each week will focus on stress reducing strategies in the following areas: sleep, diet, exercise, work, money, relationships, and spirituality.
The instructor for this 8-week course is Todd Vance, PhD.
