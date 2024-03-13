Sacred Seven- Mindful Stress Management

Brambleton Recreation Center 3788 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24018

Learn core components of stress management through mindfulness, breathwork, and gentle movement. Each week will focus on stress reducing strategies in the following areas: sleep, diet, exercise, work, money, relationships, and spirituality.

The instructor for this 8-week course is Todd Vance, PhD.

Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Workshops
