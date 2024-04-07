Spring Festival and Homecoming

Come out to CommUNITY Church in Salem, VA for our Spring Family Festival and Homecoming Sunday, April 7th after the worship service. Potluck lunch and chicken tenders will be provided. Bring a dish and a friend! There will be fun, food, fellowship, games, facepainting, and ice cream! This is a great opportunity to visit our church and to bring a new visitor!

540 562 2223
