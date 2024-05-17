The Star City Rockabilly Festival
Virginia Museum of Transportation 303 303 Norfolk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
The Virginia Museum of Transportation and Pick-N-Save present the second annual Star City Rockabilly Festival on Friday May 17 & Saturday May 18 from 5pm-9pm. Come out and enjoy an afterhours festival at the museum featuring two days of live music, food trucks, beer from Big Lick Brewery, moonshine cocktails from 5-Mile Mountain Distillery, craft vendors, photobooth, kids corner, giveaways and more! Admission is $10 (includes after hours museum entry and all additional activities excluding vendor purchases.)
Friday night car show hosted by the Old Dominion Car Meet.
Saturday night pin up contest sponsored by Shear Madness Salon and vintage clothing swap sponsored by New To Me Boutique.
The official hotel and accommodations for The Star City Rockabilly Festival are provided by The Hampton Inn. For discounted rates please visit: https://www.hilton.com/en/attend-my-event/starcityrockabilly2024/
Friday Schedule:
5pm-7pm Jesse Ray Carter Duo
7pm-9pm Skylar Saufley Music
Car Show sponsored by Old Dominion Car Meet
On site temporary tattoo station sponsored by Maiden Crow
Photobooth
Kids Corner
Food Truck: Customs BBQ & Get Glazed
Saturday Schedule:
5pm-6pm Aaron and the Beaux Ties
6pm-7pm The Flea Bops
7pm-9pm Jared Petteys and the Headliners
Pin Up Contest sponsored by Shear Madness
On Site temporary tattoo station sponsored by Maiden Crow
Vintage Clothing Swap sponsored by New To Me Boutique **Bring any clothing item and receive a ticket to swap from our vintage clothing table**
Photobooth
Kids Corner
Food Truck: Rock-N-Roll Diner & Get Glazed
Craft Vendors:
Melissa McReynolds Jewelry
Phoenix Flames
Ginger Mystics
Sponsors:
Pick-N-Save
Steel Dynamics
Lionberger Construction
Jessica Shafer State Farm Insurance
WSLK Radio
Shear Madness Salon
Maiden Crow Tattoo
New To Me Boutique
Hampton Inn
Big Lick Brewing Co.
Five Mile Mountain Distillery