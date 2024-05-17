× Expand Alicia Hollingsworth Facebook - 1 The Star City Rockabilly Festival

The Virginia Museum of Transportation and Pick-N-Save present the second annual Star City Rockabilly Festival on Friday May 17 & Saturday May 18 from 5pm-9pm. Come out and enjoy an afterhours festival at the museum featuring two days of live music, food trucks, beer from Big Lick Brewery, moonshine cocktails from 5-Mile Mountain Distillery, craft vendors, photobooth, kids corner, giveaways and more! Admission is $10 (includes after hours museum entry and all additional activities excluding vendor purchases.)

Friday night car show hosted by the Old Dominion Car Meet.

Saturday night pin up contest sponsored by Shear Madness Salon and vintage clothing swap sponsored by New To Me Boutique.

The official hotel and accommodations for The Star City Rockabilly Festival are provided by The Hampton Inn. For discounted rates please visit: https://www.hilton.com/en/attend-my-event/starcityrockabilly2024/

Friday Schedule:

5pm-7pm Jesse Ray Carter Duo

7pm-9pm Skylar Saufley Music

Car Show sponsored by Old Dominion Car Meet

On site temporary tattoo station sponsored by Maiden Crow

Photobooth

Kids Corner

Food Truck: Customs BBQ & Get Glazed

Saturday Schedule:

5pm-6pm Aaron and the Beaux Ties

6pm-7pm The Flea Bops

7pm-9pm Jared Petteys and the Headliners

Pin Up Contest sponsored by Shear Madness

On Site temporary tattoo station sponsored by Maiden Crow

Vintage Clothing Swap sponsored by New To Me Boutique **Bring any clothing item and receive a ticket to swap from our vintage clothing table**

Photobooth

Kids Corner

Food Truck: Rock-N-Roll Diner & Get Glazed

Craft Vendors:

Melissa McReynolds Jewelry

Phoenix Flames

Ginger Mystics

Sponsors:

Pick-N-Save

Steel Dynamics

Lionberger Construction

Jessica Shafer State Farm Insurance

WSLK Radio

Shear Madness Salon

Maiden Crow Tattoo

New To Me Boutique

Hampton Inn

Big Lick Brewing Co.

Five Mile Mountain Distillery