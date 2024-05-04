× Expand Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia

What is Tab Top Extravaganza?

This FREE family-friendly event is a great way to show the benefits of both recycling and giving back to the community. Donations will be weighed and then poured into a large commercial dumpster, allowing attendees to see firsthand the remarkable things that can happen when a community “pulls” together.

The day will consist of tab top recycling competition, House tours, bounce houses, face painting, arts and crafts, food trucks, and MORE family fun!

Prizes are awarded to the top collectors in five categories:

Individual

Community Group

School

Business

College / College Group

The tab tops are recycled for their salvage value. The revenue generated from these pulled tabs, along with pulled tabs collected at the House throughout the year, help RMHC-SWVA continue to provide love, community, and hope to families of seriously ill children.