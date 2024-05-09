× Expand Berglund Center

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical. Contains explicit language. For more information, visit TheBookOfMormonTour.com.

Broadway in Roanoke! Sponsored by George's Flowers and The Connor Group

Brought to you by Nederlander National Markets & Berglund Center

Tickets = $53, $78, $98

Parking = $10

Show Time = 7:30 PM