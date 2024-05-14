× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

5PTS is pumped to welcome the world's funkiest diplomat, The Polish Ambassador for a night of EDM madness. The party kicks off with Grandfather Gold followed by Scott Nice to get the church bouncin'. You've never seen TPA in a room like this!

Musician. Producer. Beatsmith. Recording artist. Composer. Dance-floor general. Label-head. A mystery man of many hats, The Polish Ambassador rocks more than just a trademark jumpsuit, authoring sublime, intentional artistic works, animated safaris in technicolor sound. At first breath, The Polish Ambassador was an experiment, David Sugalski’s sound-art passion project that came to life. An inventive, imaginary character bor Bold Keyboard shortcut Command+Bn of humble, humorous beginnings, he found his first audiences through the support of primitive digital radio stations. Today, TPA is among the premier EDM/live crossover artists in the country with millions of listeners around the world; he’s consistently in-demand at the live music-focused gatherings and boutique electronic festivals from coast to coast. Founder of independent label Jumpsuit Records, an environmentalist and early progenitor of the permaculture action movement, the world’s funkiest diplomat is here to party with a purpose.

World sounds soar over lush beats as Scott Nice merges electronic with acoustic, dipping into Afro-Latin, tropical and middle eastern sounds in the process. Scott’s roots in Turntablism and Hip-Hop shine with his remix/mash-ups of classic tunes accompanied by live scratching to create a one-of-a-kind sonic journey. Not limited by genres, Scott’s productions span Global Bass to Latin House, Hip-Hop to Downtempo and beyond.

From the picturesque valley, rolling Yuba River, and Victorian cottages of Nevada County, California emerges Grandfather Gold. A relic from the old west, a 1960's folk poet, and contemporary singer-songwriter extraordinaire all-in-one, Grandfather Gold kicks down genre barriers, and emphatically opens up Jumpsuit Records to new artistic visions. This self-titled debut LP Grandfather Gold is a magic garden in song, as Brian Parks (multi-instrumentalist of Ayla Nereo's band) leaves no stone unturned in this passionate songbook.

FOOD TRUCK: Paper Dragon Foods

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.