Tina & Her Pony with Ash Devine

Indie Appalachian Folk Band Tina and Her Pony began in Asheville, North Carolina, USA in 2010. Shortly thereafter, the band spent two years holed up in the high desert mountain town of Taos, New Mexico becoming one of the iconic artist colony’s most beloved performing acts. Tina's fresh full length release Marigolds (2023), is an album about the cyclical nature of change, and of death and rebirth as initiation. It builds on a sturdy foundation, honed on their previous releases Champion (Echo Mountain Recording Studio 2017) and an eponymous debut (2012). Tina & Her Pony's signature sound has been refined over time with extensive touring spanning the United States, Canada, Europe, the UK and even Central America. In addition to familiar sweet vocal harmonies and smooth, thoughtfully crafted instrumentation on cello, tenor banjo, acoustic guitar and pedal steel, Marigolds dabbles in new directions, exploring hints of pop and soul, with the sounds of electric bass, jazz organ and synth. Though originally founded as a duo by Tina Collins and Quetzal Jordan, these days the band is centered solely around the songwriting of front woman Tina Collins, a classically trained musician who first toured with her band Over Under Yonder, a five piece that played songs from Collins’ debut album Journey Onward (2009). Collins composed the songs that appear on Journey Onward as she thru-hiked from Maine to Georgia on the Appalachian Trail. When Over Under Yonder finished touring in 2010, the band reformed as Tina and Her Pony. Collins’ songwriting incorporates complexities in harmony and arrangement that queer the American folk tradition. Their unique sound draws inspiration from artists such as Gillian Welch, Sarah Jarosz and Watchhouse.

Ash Devine is an accomplished songwriter, ukulele and guitar player, performance artist, educator, and community-based arts facilitator whose work is influenced by her upbringing in the Blue Ridge mountains, and by her international travels to perform in health care facilities with Patch Adams M.D. Born and raised in the Appalachian region of southwestern VA, Ash Devine lived in Asheville, NC for over 17 years where she developed her songwriting career and delved into her roots in the Appalachian folk music traditions. Ash tours nationally and internationally, performing over 100 shows per year in reputable music venues, festivals, house concerts, health care facilities, and educational settings.

Devine is known as a true ‘folk troubadour’ because she writes, collects, and performs cross genre music based on numerous folk traditions including original Americana & indie-folk-rock, traditional Appalachian old time, contemporary folk, country blues, historic bluegrass, folk revival, classic rock, and international folk music. Ash has self produced two albums of original music, and is working on two more, including a traditional Appalachian and folk legacy compilation.

In 2022, Ash was a featured songwriter at the Forbes Center for Performing Arts on NPR’s Acoustic Cafe songwriter series Songstress Sojourn which was recorded in front of a live audience. In 2015, Ash starred as Maybelle Carter of the legendary Carter Family band and musically directed the play Esley: The Life and Music of Leslie Riddle, where she closely replicated Maybelle’s iconic Carter scratch guitar style. Devine collaborates and performs along side numerous acclaimed musicians and folklorists such as Sheila Kay Adams, David Holt, Paula Bradley, Andy Cohen, Eleanor Ellis, Patch Adams, M.D., and many more.

Wednesday, May 8th, 2024

Doors 7:00PM | Starts 7:30PM

ADV $12 | Day of Show $15