Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation, Inc.Friends of Mountain View Wickets & Wine 2024

Hosted by Friends of Mountain View, Inc. Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation, Inc., and Roanoke City Parks & Recreation, this annual fundraising event creates an opportunity for you to dress in your croquet white linen shirts, pants, and dresses – with matching hats of course – to sip wine and sparkling while having a “mahvelous” time playing croquet on the lawns of Roanoke’s Historic Mountain View mansion.

As wickets dot the freshly mowed lawn of this historic estate, on the mansion’s front porch will be offered a selection of adult beverages, sodas, and water as this venue kicks off the long days of summer. Lunch will also be available.

The ticket price of $50 includes a boxed lunch, unlimited popcorn, croquet on the lawn and other lawn games, a guided tour of the first and second floor of the mansion, entry into a drawing for several door prizes, and more. You could even win a prize for best dressed! In addition, a cash/card bar will be available for adult beverages.

Rain Date:

In the event of bad weather, a rain date is scheduled for Saturday, June 1st, 2024.