From the Archives: The Opening of Center in the Square

In their new headquarters the Roanoke Museum of Fine Arts is better than ever. Some high points to notice:

Herewith are the impressions of writers Kurt Rheinheimer and Carl Hayslett and the photographs of Richard Boyd. Our hope is to bring you as much of the essence of Center in the Square as paper can carry, and to whet your appetite to taste the rest in person.

There is a true and exciting synergism to Center in the Square. Each aspect is carefully planned and striking in appearance. The total effect goes well beyond the attributes of the parts. And it is most fitting that the Roanoke Valley Arts Council, the advisor and catalyst to the arts in general, should rest atop the others on level five, as if in pleasant vigil or almost parental watch and encouragement.

The Roanoke Museum of Fine Arts, the Roanoke Valley Historical Society, the Mill Mountain Theatre and the Roanoke Valley Science Museum & Hopkins Planetarium are nestled sweetly into the first four floors of the Center. Each looks out onto the natural light and green of the atrium — the Center's version of the village common. Each organization reaps tangible benefits from its proximity to sister organizations and from the surroundings.

Center in the Square, with its spiraled climb, its rounded, nooked interior, its confident and relaxed gathering of the arts of the Valley, is a rarity of late twentieth century American life — something which only lives up to, but exceeds its advance publicity.

But it was not until 1983 — at the end of its hundred and first year — that Roanoke found its cultural heart.

Editor's Note: Read our feature on Center in the Square celebrating 40 years, as seen in our Sept/Oct 2023 issue, HERE !

Admission to the Science Museum, including the planetarium is:

Members - free

Non-member adults - $2.75

Senior citizens and children - $2.00 Admission to the exhibits only: Adults $1.50

Senior citizens and children - $1.00

WRSM-TV, complete with state and national weather maps and all the little weatherman symbols, employs only very young weatherpeople to present its predictions. Both the forecasts and the cameramen tend to be mildly unpredictable.

The Virginia Showcase slide presentation glides almost musically through an overview of Virginia. The small, informal room — seating perhaps 40 people — and the beautiful fading between slides contribute to an intimate glimpse of the Commonwealth. One tidbit: Virginia is closer to the Equator than it is to the North Pole.

The first mural anywhere to depict the full span of organisms — from plants on up, both marine and terrestrial, has its own special nook in the Museum. It was designed and painted by Doris Tischler, an artist/ paleontologist from Texas.

Atrium

a.tri.um. I. the main or central room of an ancient Roman house, open to the sky at the center; 2. either of the two upper chambers of the heart that receive blood from the veins.

The Center in the Square's centerpiece, in several senses of the word, is the white-fenced climb of the atrium. The coiled staircase, looked upon by the variegated green of golden pothos and white poinsettias, is indeed the core of the building, and its symbiotic, sympathetic relationship with each organization around it does suggest the pump of blood to and from the heart.

There are so many individual plants — the pothos and poinsettias as well as the needle­ point ivy and heartleaf philodendron — that even though they are all new greenery, the total age of the plants on the day of installation was more than 100 years.

"It's our biggest job ever in terms of excitement, visibility and involvement with the community. We wanted it very very much, and it was wonderful to be a part of something so new and so different." — Cindy Quick, Interior Landscaper at The Gazebo, on the firm's installation of the plants in the atrium.

Mill Mountain Theatre

Jim Ayers, producer-director of Mill Mountain Theatre, lists his all-time favorite productions of the organization.

Summer and Smoke - 1970, 1983

Camelot - 1972

Anything Goes - 1973, 1983

Guys and Dolls - 1976, 1983

The Birthday Party - 1971

Ayers also has high hopes for new favorites. These are plays not currently scheduled that he would most like to bring to the new theatre.

Musicals

Carousel

Brigadoon

My Fair Lady

Hello Dolly

Others

The Dark at the Top of the Stairs

Tribute

Crimes of the Heart

Agnes of God

Holt Woodbury, Director of Marketing and Audience Development for Mill Mountain, sees the organization as one which can dispel the many myths about live theatre.

Going to the theatre is not a rent-a-tux, take­ a-limo experience. Stereotyped images of Broadway have instilled that mistaken formal image.

Ticket prices are not astronomical. Again, Broadway, with its $100 seats, has given a false impression. The top Mill Mountain ticket is $11.50, and prices start at $7.50.

A theatre is not, by definition, an unreach­able place. The new building has a parking garage next door, and is fully wheelchair accessible. Each of the 438 seats has a perfect view of the stage.

Theatre is not necessarily an actor-dominated medium. Mill Mountain sees its first obligation as being to its audience.

The 98% of the population which generally does not attend live events such as theatre may well not have a full sense of the dynamism of audience participation in a production that is unique each time it is performed.

Historical Society

The Roanoke Valley Historical Society presents more immediately accessible renderings of the Roanoke Valley than any other aspect of the Center. Eighty-five percent of the artifacts, documents, photographs and texts are from the Roanoke area, and the museum as a whole follows the history of the Valley. A few area highlights:

The earliest pieces are Indian implements from the 1200s. The latest is a 100% Wool dress from 1983/84.

A deed to land in what is now Vinton is made out to Christian Vinyard, whose name later formed half of the name of the town. The deed is signed by Thomas Jefferson, "Govemour of the commonwealth of Virginia" and is dated April 10, 1781.

One exhibit includes a horse collar, a harness and a feeding trough which were found on the land of the old Huff Farm. That same land will soon be filled with many new artifacts, as Valley View Mall is completed, but it is a good bet that no shop will carry a horse collar, a harness, or a feeding trough.

A huge photograph from before the turn of the century carries as much essence of Roanoke as any item displayed. In the background, alone on a rise, sits the massive, pre-fire Hotel Roanoke. In the foreground, heavy railroad cars with "Norfolk and Western" on their sides move along the tracks.

A letter from Thomas Jefferson to a Mr. Clay makes favorable comments on the Peaks of Otter, which Jefferson had just visited.

The city really was called Big Lick, and really did almost take the name Kimball before becoming Roanoke.

Future Events

In the past Roanokers have been forced to drive to Washington or Richmond for a dose of real "haut monde," leisure activity. Center In The Square's calendar of coming events changes that once and for all.

From February 8th through the 12th a group of visiting lecturers from the Smithsonian Institute will be in Roanoke. The subjects to be discussed include "The Biographer's Art" at the Historical Society, "Beyond the Ocean: Beneath a Leaf" at the Science Museum, and "The Age of Jefferson" at the Museum of Fine Arts. The Fine Arts Museum will also be exhibiting a collection from the National Museum of American Art entitled "More Than Land or Sky: Art From Appalachia."

The Museum of Fine Arts is bringing a show by Robert Rauschenberg to town from April 11 to May 9. Rauschenberg is nationally known as one of the founding fathers of the "Pop Movement" that started in the 1960's, and he also studied at the Black Mountain School in North Carolina. The show is borrowed from the Art Museum Association in San Francisco. A collection of Art Nouveau, which is on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, will be on display from April 6 to May 2. The show will include works by Louis Comfort Tiffany, Lalique and Galle.

This is just the beginning. There are laser shows planned, "Reptile Expos" is in the works and artist lectures are being scheduled for 1984. All of this and more, right here in Big Lick.

Public Hours

Museum of Fine Arts

Monday: Closed

Tuesday-Wednesday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Science Museum Galleries

Monday: Closed

Tuesday-Wednesday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Science Museum Planetarium

Monday: Closed

Tuesday-Wednesday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Historical Society Reading Room and Galleries

Monday: Closed

Tuesday-Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Mill Mountain Theatre Box Office

Monday: Closed

Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

(The box office will be open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. when evening performances are scheduled.)