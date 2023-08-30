Center in the Square: 40 Years as Roanoke's Cultural Icon

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

For four decades, this civic gem has served as a beacon of creativity, education and community engagement, captivating both locals and visitors alike.

"Roanoke was born in 1882, and grandly celebrated its centennial in 1982. But it was not until 1983 — at the end of its hundred and first year — that Roanoke found its cultural heart. Center in the Square, with its spiraled climb, its rounded, nooked interior, its confident and relaxed gathering of the arts of the Valley, is a rarity of late twentieth century American life — something which only lives up to, but exceeds its advance publicity.”

Those were the words written in The Roanoker’s January 1984 issue, as Kurt Rheinheimer and Carl Hayslett covered Center in the Square’s brand-new opening, and the sentiment still rings true today.

Center in the Square (CITS) first opened its doors in 1983, with the vision of creating a cultural hub that would showcase the best of Roanoke’s artistic and historical heritage.

“It’s hard to imagine now that at one time, Center in the Square’s most iconic building was an abandoned feed and seed warehouse,” says CITS President and General Manager Tara Marciniak. “The story of its journey shows how different types of entities can come together to accomplish what seemed nearly impossible at the time: turn a dismal, crime-ridden area into one of prosperity.”

In the early 1970s, a group of local business leaders, along with the city’s input, formed a nonprofit — Western Virginia Foundation for the Arts and Sciences (WVFAS) — in an attempt to create something to increase downtown foot traffic. One of those men gifted an abandoned warehouse in the heart of the city to the nonprofit in hopes it could become a catalyst to drive crime out of the area.

“My favorite part of the story is that those business owners, very affluent gentlemen, knew that they were not the ones who physically had what it took to turn this goal from dream to reality… but other local nonprofits did, and WVFAS recognized that,” says Marciniak.

WVFAS offered nonprofits willing to relocate into this warehouse two free years of rent, maintenance, utilities, security and more. Five brave nonprofits took the WVFAS up on that offer — the Art Museum of Western Virginia, the Arts Council of the Blue Ridge, the History Museum & Historical Society of Western Virginia, Mill Mountain Theatre and the Science Museum of Western Virginia. In December of 1983, they collectively reopened as Center in the Square. Together, they saw over 45,000 guests during opening weekend, giving it the momentum needed to make the dream a reality.

“After the two free years of rent had passed, Western Virginia Foundation for the Arts and Sciences felt that charging the nonprofits within CITS rent would take away from the vibrancy of their own offerings,” Marciniak says. “We are honored to share that now, even after 40 years, CITS has yet to charge rent to its beneficiary nonprofit organizations.”

Fast forward to present day, and CITS is now home to multiple organizations, including the Harrison Museum of African American Culture, the Science Museum of Western Virginia, the Roanoke Pinball Museum, Roanoke STARCADE, the History Museum of Western Virginia, the Mill Mountain Theatre and Kids Square Children’s Museum. This unique arrangement of diverse institutions under one roof makes the Center a true melting pot of artistic expression, promoting cross-cultural appreciation and understanding.

The impact of the center extends well beyond its walls. It has been a catalyst for downtown revitalization, attracting thousands of visitors each year and serving as a magnet for local businesses, restaurants and cultural activities. The sense of pride and identity it instills in the community cannot be overstated, as it has become a beloved symbol of Roanoke’s commitment to the arts and its celebration of diversity.

Throughout its history, the Center has faced challenges and triumphs, weathering economic fluctuations, technological advancements and evolving audience interests. However, its ability to adapt and innovate has been the key to its sustained success. As Roanoke continues to grow and change, Center in the Square remains a constant, evolving alongside the community it serves.

