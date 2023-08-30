Diverse Growth in Arts Programming

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The Star City shines a light on diverse programming and outreach in the arts with a strong focus on community.

× Expand Courtesy of Roanoke Valley Sister Cities Ginkgo Festival in Century Plaza organized by Roanoke Valley Sister Cities with help from Katherine Devine.

A creator being able to walk into a room full of people advocating for the Arts and Economic Development in Roanoke City is amazing. A June 2023 “Buzz for Good” watch party that focused on arts and economic development highlighted the marketing collateral and a brand-new anthem for the city, all promoting diversity. However, when the panel of decision-makers was shown on the screen, the lack of diversity was apparent. Can community engagement and outreach and related programs successfully grow if the leaders do not reflect the communities that they are attempting to engage?

Courtesy of Roanoke Valley Sister Cities Daisy Art Parade

Several years ago, there was no significant focus on diversity and culture in the city, even with the title “Sister City” and ties to different countries all over the world. Artist-In-Residence for Sister Cities Katherine Devine says that particular program is meant to show that a “people-to-people connection” can be made between different cultural backgrounds, no matter where you are from. On the other side of that same coin, Devine mentioned that we also have to heal our “personal circles before attempting to heal others.”

The neighborhoods, or circles, in the City are noticeably siloed, with stigmas and stereotypes associated with each causing more of a divide. One of the first ways that the Roanoke Arts Commission (RAC) tried to heal this circle was with the Parks and Arts program. Started in 2012, the program was meant to “connect residents with art—without expecting them to leave their neighborhood or travel to a museum in a cultural district.”

According to Devine, sometimes “the best way in is a willingness to reach people where they are” and have events in those particular areas in an attempt to elevate. This is homework that has to be done in order to see true growth and change.

Genuineness in community outreach and discussions are necessary because the consensus within these same communities is that there is a lack of intentional programs that welcome diversity. In 2020, the nation was in the midst of the COVID pandemic and racial tensions were at an all-time high. This motivated RAC outreach efforts, which included local artists creating an “END RACISM NOW” mural located in front of the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building. Everyone loves murals and there are several of these “Instagrammable” gems around the city; however, sometimes painful realities can be brought to the forefront in art that is created. This is where so many conversations can begin surrounding the role of art in social activism.

× Expand Kemper Mills Fant Photography "END RACISM NOW" mural

The Year of the Artist (YOTA) by the RAC, launched in 2022 and for the first time in Roanoke, is a spotlight on art and community helping to break down siloes that exist across all demographics. We Are Art, the theme of the YOTA, embodies the soul and essence of not only the creatives, but every community that the art touches. One of the highlighted events of YOTA was the Daisy Art Parade held in April, an event showcasing art, artists, performing artists and tons of supporters. The Daisy Art Parade took place on UNESCO World Art Day, a symbolic date in that the day was created to encourage artistic expression and society to interact with one another.

