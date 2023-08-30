Arts & Culture in Virginia's Blue Ridge

The story below is from our September/October 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Our local arts and culture community is an explosion of music, dance, art, film and so much more. We’ll see you out and about soon!

× Expand A Sponsored Content Section

“Arts Community Celebration” in Clifton Forge

Eighteen businesses are uniting to offer an exciting glimpse of the arts from Thursday, September 14 through Sunday, September 17.

Courtesy of Alleghany Highlands of Virginia Arts Community Celebration

Demonstrations: Painting, Soap making, Barn Quilt making, Fall Décor, Painting, Jewelry, Pottery, Woodworking, Wreath making, Quilting

Presentations: Art of storytelling; dancers bring music and dance to the street

Activities: Kids Train Painting Workshop; “Make & Take a Mug”; Caricatures by Sabrina; Tours of The Historic Masonic Theatre; Art Market

Exhibitions: “Realism & Abstractions,” “Women in History,” “Chuck Almarez Photo Exhibit,” and “Threads of Creativity”

Nighttime Fun: “Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run Bluegrass Band” in the Theatre

For information visit: www.artscommunitycelebration.com

Cathryn Hankla

Celebrating 40 years in the Literary Arts!

“With her poet’s eye and a scientist’s keen instinct for inquiry, Hankla leads readers on a beautiful Magical Mystery Tour of worlds both seen and unseen…” – James Dodson

An award-winning author, Cathryn Hankla has launched sixteen innovative works of fiction, nonfiction and poetry. Cultivating others’ voices, drawing talent from and to the region, she has generously shared her skills and insights as an educator, writing coach and editor.

Immortal Stuff: prose poems (2023), deemed “philosophical,” “wise,” “witty,” and “honest,” joins recent titles, Galaxies, Not Xanadu and Lost Places: On Losing and Finding home. cathrynhankla.com

Courtesy of Grandin Theatre Grandin Theatre

Grandin Theatre

The Grandin Theatre Foundation is the geographic, historic and economic anchor for the historic Grandin Village – widely regarded as the finest example of a mixed-used neighborhood in southwest Virginia. The Theatre is an upstream economic driver and cultural community center that serves as a cultural icon in the Roanoke Valley. grandintheatre.com

Jefferson Center

Courtesy of Jefferson Center Jefferson Center

Jefferson Center, Roanoke’s renowned performing arts, education and cultural engagement center, is pleased to announce its 2023-2024 Performance Season. This upcoming season, the historic venue will be hosting a dynamic array of more than 24 artists spanning genres of soul, jazz, bluegrass, rock, country, pop, afro-Columbian and more. This diverse and inspiring lineup includes two-time Rock and Roll Hall of fame Legend Graham Nash and eight-time Grammy winning Jazz bassist Christian McBride. In addition to well-known artists like Patty Griffin and Rufus Wainwright, they will be presenting up-and-coming performers such as jazz harpist Brandee Younger and country music rising star Morgan Myles. In keeping with the theme of expanded music offerings, Jefferson Center’s “Main Stage Jazz” series has changed its name to “Big Lick Vibes” to make room for not just traditional jazz, but also other modes and expression from the roots of improvisation. jeffcenter.org

Musepixels - Courtesy of Moss Arts Center Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

Located at the intersection of campus and community in the heart of downtown Blacksburg, Virginia, Virginia Tech’s Moss Arts Center presents performances, exhibitions and inclusive experiences that inspire, inform and entertain. The center offers exciting sights, sounds and perspectives from renowned artists from around the world, presenting jazz and global music, orchestra and classical ensembles, family-friendly cirque and Broadway, vibrant dance and theatre performances and more, along with curated visual art exhibitions highlighting captivating work from both established and up-and-coming artists. artscenter.vt.edu

Mountain Movers Creative Arts

Mountain Movers Creative Arts Dance & Acro Academy is a vibrant and inclusive dance academy catering to children aged 18 months to 10 years old. We believe in the transformative power of movement and strive to create a nurturing environment where children can flourish both creatively and personally. mountainmoverscreativearts.com

Courtesy of Open Studios Botetourt Open Studios Botetourt

Open Studios - Botetourt

Now in it’s 14th year, Open Studios — Botetourt will be held on Saturday, October 21, 10 AM to 5 PM and Sunday, October 22, 11 AM to 5 PM. Many of the areas finest artists will be showing off their most recent work in Botetourt artists studios and homes. More information at openstudiosbotetourt.com

Courtesy of Opera Roanoke Opera Roanoke

Opera Roanoke

Opera Roanoke’s 48th season features music by Richard Strauss in a concert of operatic and orchestral splendor that simply must be experienced to be believed. Nothing compares to the soaring melodic lines and sumptuously opulent harmonies of Richard Strauss at his operatic best. Audiences will hear excerpts from Der Rosenkavalier, Ariadne auf Naxos and the incomparable Four Last Songs. In March 2024, Opera Roanoke will produce a fully staged performance of Mozart’s classic tale of love and class, The Marriage of Figaro. Full of laughter and tender moments, this opera is fun for everyone. More information on these performances and other Opera Roanoke events can be found at operaroanoke.org.

Courtesy of Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce

Discover the Heart of Vibrant Business! Join the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and unlock a world of Growth and Connections. We empower businesses with dynamic networking events, exclusive resources and expert guidance and training. Experience unparalleled support to thrive in today’s competitive landscape. Your Success is our Pride! s-rcchamber.org

Courtesy of Sinkland Farms Sinkland Farms

Sinkland Farms

Sinkland Farms offers the charm and beauty of our venue for events and weddings! We feature indoor and outdoor spaces, including a beautiful, restored barn, lush gardens and a scenic pond. Voted Best Special Event Venue in SWVA, a Top 10 Epic Wedding Venue and Bridebook Platinum/Gold Awards. Visit SinklandFarms.com.

Southwest Virginia Ballet

Courtesy of Southwest Virginia Ballet Southwest Virginia Ballet

One cold winter night, Clara dreams of magical lands and meets the Nutcracker Prince. Together they frolic with sugarplum fairies, dancing snowflakes and toy soldiers.

The Nutcracker is the best-known of all ballets, and annually SVB’s performance is one of Roanoke’s most-cherished artistic events and time-honored holiday traditions. It’s the largest production of The Nutcracker regionally. SVB’s The Nutcracker has been awarded Roanoke’s Best Holiday Event in 2021 (platinum) and 2023 (silver), as well as the platinum award for Roanoke’s Best Arts Performance in 2018 through 2023!

This year’s production features choreography by Artistic Director Pedro Szalay and live accompaniment with Virginia’s Blue Ridge Orchestra performing Tchaikovsky’s beloved score.

Performances: Saturday, December 9 at 2:00pm & 7:00pm; Sunday, December 10 at 3:00pm at the Berglund Center Performing Arts Theatre.

Southwest Virginia Ballet is celebrating 33 years of bringing the magic of live performance to the region. For tickets and info, please visit www.svballet.org.

Courtesy of Taubman Museum of Art Taubman Museum of Art

Named one of the best designed museums in the nation by Architectural Digest and accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the Taubman Museum of Art is home to a widely respected permanent collection and offers rotating exhibitions showcasing work by global, national and regional artists. Opening this fall is David Ramey: Gainsboro Road and Beyond, an exhibition featuring more than 200 original drawings and narratives documenting the vibrancy of Roanoke’s Henry Street, Gainsboro Road and extensive North East. The exhibition is organized, co-curated by and on view at both the Harrison Museum of African American Culture and the Taubman Museum of Art. Free general daily admission is sponsored in part by AEP Foundation. TaubmanMuseum.org | Instagram + Facebook: @TaubmanMuseum

Courtesy of The Lyric Theatre The Lyric Theatre

The Lyric Theatre

The Historic Lyric Theatre in downtown Blacksburg has been an iconic community hub since the 1930’s. We are proud to continue this legacy with our offerings of music, film, theater arts and community events. No matter what type of event you attend, a visit to this restored movie house never disappoints! thelyric.com

Courtesy of The Market Gallery The Market Gallery

The Market Gallery

Fine art directly from artists since 2003

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, The Market Gallery is Roanoke’s oldest fine art gallery in continuous operation. More than 30 select regional artists welcome casual visitors and collectors alike to acquire exceptional original works and engage with an artist on any visit. Across from Center in the Square in the midst of Roanoke’s downtown market, the singular space provides an ideal environment where painting, sculpture, ceramics and photography invite appreciation and imagination.

22 Campbell Avenue SE; 540-342-1177; Wednesday 1:45 - 5:30; Thursday - Saturday 10 - 5:30; Sunday 12 -4; marketgalleryroanoke.com